Canada

St. Vincent de Paul Society officially opens new Bagot Street facility

By Paul Soucy Global News
Posted January 13, 2026 1:00 pm
2 min read
The St. Vincent de Paul Society in Kingston has officially opened its new Bagot Street location, featuring a grocery-style food bank designed to restore dignity to clients. View image in full screen
The St. Vincent de Paul Society in Kingston has officially opened its new Bagot Street location, featuring a grocery-style food bank designed to restore dignity to clients. Fawwaz Muhammad-Yusuf / Global Kingston
After nearly a decade of planning and almost 60 years at its previous home, the Kingston chapter of the St. Vincent de Paul Society has officially launched full operations at its new facility on Bagot Street.

The move from Stephen Street marks a major milestone for the organization, which provides meals, clothing and emergency assistance to those in need.

“Oh, it’s a wonderful day,” said Judy Fyfe, the society’s executive director. “We’re finally able to have our official grand opening.”

The new location offers significantly more space, including a larger eating area. A key feature of the facility is the shift to a model that allows visitors to select their own groceries rather than receiving pre-packed hampers.

“Not unlike the food bank or the Salvation Army, they can come in, get a grocery cart and shop the shelves based on the size of their family is the amount of food they get,” Fyfe explained. “But they get choice, and it’s the choice that brings the dignity.”

The expansion also benefits the organization’s donors, who now have a more accessible space to drop off contributions.

“I’m really happy with this new location, this is great,” said clothing donor Jeff Smith. “The old location was good, it was there, but obviously with the abundance of stuff that they were getting and people donating … It’s nice they have the space to do it.”

The project relied heavily on community support, including a $3-million donation from the Sisters of Providence. Local businesses also stepped in, with the Kingston branch of MNP Accounting donating furniture for the new space.

“We’re a small community, but a solid community here in Kingston, so just to see that we were able to help them out and then trickle down and help all the people that come into their agency is just heartwarming,” said Melody Knott, MNP regional office manager.

As demand for social services continues to rise across the city, the organization hopes the building will serve as a sanctuary for vulnerable residents.

“I’m pleased, delighted, thrilled that we can provide a spot where people can come and be in community and not suffer in loneliness,” Fyfe said.

— With files from Global News’ Fawwaz Muhammad-Yusuf

