Military lands in northern Manitoba First Nation dealing with water woes

Members of the Canadian Armed Forces are on the ground providing help to a First Nation in northern Manitoba that is in the throes of severe water issues, while some displaced residents may be forced to relocate once again.

Pimicikamak Cree Nation Chief David Monias said seven military members arrived in his community Monday morning after he pushed the federal government to send in reinforcements.

Monias said the crew will first be tasked with assessing one of the community’s water treatment plants, which has been out of commission for two weeks.

“They’re doing a site tour of the water plant right now, take notes, identify what needs to be fixed, and assess how it needs to be fixed, and what resources are required to fix it,” he told reporters in Winnipeg before he was supposed to return to Pimicikamak.

Military members are also to provide technical assistance and support related to critical infrastructure and recovery options.

The Armed Forces confirmed that members of the Joint Operational Support Group, based in Kingston, Ont., are planning to be in the First Nation for two weeks. Monias said he expects another crew to arrive in the community on Wednesday.

The First Nation, 530 kilometres north of Winnipeg, suffered a days-long power outage that led to frozen water systems, sewer backups, electrical issues and burst pipes.

On Dec. 28, a 300-metre-long power line running between two islands in the Nelson River broke. Manitoba Hydro fully restored power to the community days later, but the power went out during a bitterly cold run of weather resulting in ruptured pipes.

About 4,400 residents have been displaced to other communities and have been unable to return. Another 2,000 stayed behind and have managed to salvage some of their property by using generators, said Monias.

But as days go on and officials get a grasp on the reality of the damage, Monias said it is becoming clear that every one of the more than 1,300 homes in the community will require some sort of repair.

“They may be from minor repairs to major repairs. We have some houses that (have) damaged floors. We have a house that’s cracked right down the middle…it’s like there was an earthquake.”

Houses with minor leaks and cracks can get fixed within a matter of days while others that sustained more damage may take weeks or months.

Plumbers and other workers from out of province are also on their way to the First Nation to help with the water and electrical issues.

A 100-person camp has been established in the community and there are talks to set up another 30-person camp as crews arrive.

Monias said a company from the United States reached out as well about sending a portable water plant.

Premier Wab Kinew, who supported the community’s call to send in the military, welcomed Monday’s news. The province has faced criticism from Pimicikamak about Crown-owned Manitoba Hydro’s failure to move the power line after repeated requests from the First Nation.

“There is going to be that conversation about bigger picture, longer-term fixes, but for right now, when you’re in an immediate recovery stage, it’s important that we all work together,” he told reporters at an unrelated event.

Kinew previously committed to asking Hydro to review its response to the power outage and to consider moving the community’s power line.

Community officials are working to get learning materials to displaced residents and those still in the community, as the outage has kept kids out of school while others in Manitoba returned last week after the holiday season.

This isn’t the first time the community has been evacuated. Members were sent south twice last year due to wildfires.

The string of displacements has taken a toll on residents.

“They’re experiencing emotional and mental distress because it’s not healthy to be secluded in four walls in a hotel room,” said band councillor Shirley Robinson.

Leadership is facing another hurdle as the roughly 1,200 staying in Thompson are expected to be out of accommodations later this week because local hotel rooms are being used for a hockey tournament, said Monias.