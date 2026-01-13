What to know about Iran’s deadly protests as government cuts off internet

Send this page to someone via email

Nationwide protests in Iran sparked by the Islamic Republic’s ailing economy are putting new pressure on its theocracy, which has responded with a deadly crackdown and shutting down the internet.

Tehran is still reeling from a 12-day war launched by Israel in June that saw the United States bomb nuclear sites in Iran. Economic pressure, which has intensified since September when the United Nations reimposed sanctions on the country over its atomic program, has sent Iran’s rial currency into a free fall, now trading at over 1.4 million to US$1.

2:06 Iran prepared for talks with U.S. amid deadly protest crackdowns

Meanwhile, Iran’s self-described “Axis of Resistance” — a coalition of countries and militant groups backed by Tehran — has been decimated since the start of the Israel-Hamas war in 2023.

Story continues below advertisement

U.S. President Donald Trump has warned that if Tehran “violently kills peaceful protesters” the U.S. “will come to their rescue” — a threat that has taken on new meaning after American troops captured Venezuela’s Nicolás Maduro, a longtime ally of Tehran.

“We’re watching it very closely,” Trump has warned. “If they start killing people like they have in the past, I think they’re going to get hit very hard by the United States.”

Here’s what to know about the protests and the challenges facing Iran’s government.

2:11 Iran protests: What happened over the weekend, and what comes next?

How widespread are they?

More than 600 protests have taken place across all of Iran’s 31 provinces, the U.S.-based Human Rights Activists News Agency reported Tuesday. The death toll has reached at least 646, it said, with more than 10,700 arrests. The group relies on an activist network inside of Iran for its reporting and has been accurate in past unrest.

Story continues below advertisement

The Iranian government has not offered overall casualty figures for the demonstrations. The Associated Press has been unable to independently assess the toll, given that the internet is blocked in Iran. Iranians could dial abroad with their mobile phones Tuesday after restrictions were lifted.

Understanding the scale of the protests has been difficult. Iranian state media has provided little information about the demonstrations. Online videos offer only brief, shaky glimpses of people in the streets or the sound of gunfire.

9:14 Tehran reaches out to White House amid deadly protests

Journalists in general in Iran also face limits on reporting such as requiring permission to travel around the country, as well as the threat of harassment or arrest by authorities. The internet shutdown has further complicated the situation.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

But the protests do not appear to be stopping, even after Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said “rioters must be put in their place.”

Story continues below advertisement

1:59 Halifax gathering shows support for protesters in Iran

Why they started

The collapse of the rial has led to a widening economic crisis in Iran. Prices are up on meat, rice and other staples of the Iranian dinner table. The nation has been struggling with an annual inflation rate of some 40%.

In December, Iran introduced a new pricing tier for its nationally subsidized gasoline, raising the price of some of the world’s cheapest gas and further pressuring the population. Tehran may seek steeper price increases in the future, as the government now will review prices every three months. Meanwhile, food prices are expected to spike after Iran’s Central Bank in recent days ended a preferential, subsidized dollar-rial exchange rate for all products except medicine and wheat.

Story continues below advertisement

2:37 ‘Ready for war but also for dialogue,’ Iran says as Trump confirms Tehran wants to negotiate with U.S.

The protests began in late December with merchants in Tehran before spreading. While initially focused on economic issues, protesters soon began chanting anti-government statements as well. Anger has been simmering over the years, particularly after the 2022 death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in police custody that triggered nationwide demonstrations.

Some have chanted in support of Iran’s exiled Crown Prince Reza Pahlavi, who has called for protests.

2:12 Iran protests leave over 500 dead, at least 10,000 arrested

Iran's alliances

Iran’s “Axis of Resistance,” which grew in prominence in the years after the 2003 U.S.-led invasion and subsequent occupation of Iraq, is reeling.

Story continues below advertisement

Israel has crushed Hamas in the devastating war in the Gaza Strip. Hezbollah, the Shiite militant group in Lebanon, has seen its top leadership killed by Israel and has been struggling since. A lightning offensive in December 2024 overthrew Iran’s longtime stalwart ally and client in Syria, President Bashar Assad, after years of war there. Yemen’s Iranian-backed Houthi rebels also have been pounded by Israeli and U.S. airstrikes.

China meanwhile has remained a major buyer of Iranian crude oil, but hasn’t provided overt military support. Neither has Russia, which has relied on Iranian drones in its war on Ukraine.

0:44 Protesters try to attack driver after truck speeds through L.A. anti-Iran protest

Iran’s nuclear program

Iran has insisted for decades that its nuclear program is peaceful. However, its officials have increasingly threatened to pursue a nuclear weapon. Before the U.S. attack in June, Iran had been enriching uranium to near weapons-grade levels, making it the only country in the world without a nuclear weapons program to do so.

Story continues below advertisement

Tehran also increasingly cut back its cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency, the U.N.’s nuclear watchdog, as tensions increased over its nuclear program in recent years. The IAEA’s director-general has warned that Iran could build as many as 10 nuclear bombs should it decide to weaponize its program.

11:32 Trump not interested in Iran’s democracy, wants oil access: Expert

U.S. intelligence agencies have assessed that Iran has yet to begin a weapons program, but has “undertaken activities that better position it to produce a nuclear device, if it chooses to do so.”

Iran recently said it was no longer enriching uranium at any site in the country, trying to signal to the West that it remains open to potential negotiations over its atomic program to ease sanctions. But there have been no significant talks in the months since the June war.

Iran-US relations tense

Iran decades ago was one of the United States’ top allies in the Mideast under Shah Mohammad Reza Pahlavi, who purchased American military weapons and allowed CIA technicians to run secret listening posts monitoring the neighboring Soviet Union. The CIA fomented a 1953 coup that cemented the shah’s rule.

Story continues below advertisement

But in January 1979, the shah fled Iran as mass demonstrations swelled against his rule. Then came the Islamic Revolution led by Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, which created Iran’s theocratic government.

Later that year, university students overran the U.S. Embassy in Tehran, seeking the shah’s extradition and sparking the 444-day hostage crisis that saw diplomatic relations between Iran and the U.S. severed.

3:31 Iran protests: death toll soars as protests reach two-week mark

During the Iran-Iraq war of the 1980s, the U.S. backed Iraqi leader Saddam Hussein. During that conflict, the U.S. launched a one-day assault that crippled Iran at sea as part of the so-called “Tanker War,” and later shot down an Iranian commercial airliner that the U.S. military said it mistook for a warplane.

Iran and the U.S. have seesawed between enmity and grudging diplomacy in the years since. Relations peaked with the 2015 nuclear deal, which saw Iran greatly limit its program in exchange for the lifting of sanctions. But Trump unilaterally withdrew America from the accord in 2018, sparking tensions in the Mideast that intensified after Hamas’ Oct. 7, 2023, attack on Israel.