Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Manitoba government’s new digital wallet offers storage of personal data

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 12, 2026 8:16 pm
1 min read
Manitoba government’s new digital wallet offers storage of personal data - image View image in full screen
RJB
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The Manitoba government is launching a new app to let people store their health cards, and eventually other government documents, on their smartphones or tablets.

The Manitoba Digital Wallet is aimed at operating like Apple or Google digital wallets that come with mobile devices, except it will be issued by the Manitoba government.

Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday.

Get weekly health news

Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Premier Wab Kinew says the program is voluntary and people will continue to be able to use physical health cards and other identification.

The digital wallet will start with health cards, but the government is aiming to eventually expand it to include other cards and permits such as fishing licences.

Trending Now

As for privacy, the province says people will be able to choose what data to share.

It also says the government will not be aware of when someone uses the wallet unless the person uses it at a government agency.

Advertisement
© 2026 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices