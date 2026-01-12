Manitoba government’s new digital wallet offers storage of personal data

Send this page to someone via email

The Manitoba government is launching a new app to let people store their health cards, and eventually other government documents, on their smartphones or tablets.

The Manitoba Digital Wallet is aimed at operating like Apple or Google digital wallets that come with mobile devices, except it will be issued by the Manitoba government.

Premier Wab Kinew says the program is voluntary and people will continue to be able to use physical health cards and other identification.

The digital wallet will start with health cards, but the government is aiming to eventually expand it to include other cards and permits such as fishing licences.

As for privacy, the province says people will be able to choose what data to share.

It also says the government will not be aware of when someone uses the wallet unless the person uses it at a government agency.