Edmonton Oilers sign forward Quinn Hutson to two-year extension

The Edmonton Oilers have signed forward Quinn Hutson to a two-year contract extension, the NHL club announced Monday.
The deal carries an average annual value of US$875,000.
The 24-year-old Hutson has a team-leading 38 points (23 goals, 15 assists) in 30 games with the American Hockey League’s Bakersfield Condors this season.
His goals and points lead AHL rookies.
Get breaking National news
He has appeared in six games total with the Oilers over the past two seasons and picked up his first NHL point with the game-winning goal in a 3-1 victory at Boston on Dec. 18.
Hutson, from North Barrington, Ill., signed with the Oilers as an undrafted free agent in April 2025 following a three-year collegiate career at Boston University.
The Oilers (22-16-7) announced the move before facing the Blackhawks on Monday night in Chicago.
Comments