SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Edmonton Oilers sign forward Quinn Hutson to two-year extension

By The Canadian Press The Canadian Press
Posted January 12, 2026 4:28 pm
1 min read
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The Edmonton Oilers have signed forward Quinn Hutson to a two-year contract extension, the NHL club announced Monday.

The deal carries an average annual value of US$875,000.

The 24-year-old Hutson has a team-leading 38 points (23 goals, 15 assists) in 30 games with the American Hockey League’s Bakersfield Condors this season.

Related Videos
Click to play video: 'Edmonton Oilers fans react to goaltender Stuart Skinner being traded'
Edmonton Oilers fans react to goaltender Stuart Skinner being traded
Story continues below advertisement

His goals and points lead AHL rookies.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

He has appeared in six games total with the Oilers over the past two seasons and picked up his first NHL point with the game-winning goal in a 3-1 victory at Boston on Dec. 18.

Trending Now

Hutson, from North Barrington, Ill., signed with the Oilers as an undrafted free agent in April 2025 following a three-year collegiate career at Boston University.

The Oilers (22-16-7) announced the move before facing the Blackhawks on Monday night in Chicago.

© 2026 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices