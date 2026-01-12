Alberta man nabbed for speeding in B.C. told RCMP he was trying to avoid an elk

Elk may be “athletic,” but RCMP say the animal was not a good reason for an Alberta driver to speed on a B.C. highway, which has now left the man with a speeding ticket, tow costs and higher insurance.

B.C. RCMP say they stopped a Mercedes SUV on Highway 3/95 near Moyie on Dec. 30 after it was clocked doing 160 kilometres per hour in a 100 km/h zone.

Police say when the driver was asked why he was going so fast, the reason was less than reasonable: trying to avoid elk.

“The maximum speed of a North American elk is about 70 km/h, so they are just as athletic as they are majestic, but if you feel the need to get away, you still have plenty of room to spare in a 100 km/h zone,” Cpl. Michael McLaughlin with BC Highway Patrol said in a news release. “Instead of coming up with questionable excuses, consider leaving slightly earlier, slowing to the speed limit and saving yourself the cost and hassle of losing your vehicle to an impound.”

As a result of speeding, the Alberta man is facing a ticket for excessive speed that is expected to cost him $483, as well as the cost of a tow truck and a seven-day vehicle impound in B.C. Police noted he is also likely to face high-risk driver premiums and escalating insurance costs.

RCMP said the man could’ve faced even worse had his SUV come into contact with an elk at the speed he was going.

“Luckily, no elk were harmed during this incident,” McLaughlin said. “If you ever hit such a large creature while driving 160, it will end badly for you and very badly for the elk.”