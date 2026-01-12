Ontario woman facing charges following assault on airplane

Send this page to someone via email

A woman has been charged after police say an assault occurred on an airplane in northwest Ontario.

Ontario Provincial Police say they were called Friday evening about the assault on an airborne plane that forced the pilot of the aircraft to return to the Sioux Lookout Municipal Airport.

Police say the plane had earlier taken off from the airport and was bound for Kasabonika Lake, a remote community some 440 kilometres to the northeast.

The 44-year-old accused faces one charge of assault, another of assault in an aircraft in flight, as well as one count of possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking.

Investigators say she has been released ahead of an appearance in the Ontario Court of Justice in Wunnumin Lake on Jan. 19.

Anyone with information or video footage of the matter is asked to contact Ontario Provincial Police or Crime Stoppers.