Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Ontario woman facing charges following assault on airplane

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 12, 2026 8:48 am
1 min read
An Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) patch is seen in Ottawa, on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby. View image in full screen
An Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) patch is seen in Ottawa, on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby. SC
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

A woman has been charged after police say an assault occurred on an airplane in northwest Ontario.

Ontario Provincial Police say they were called Friday evening about the assault on an airborne plane that forced the pilot of the aircraft to return to the Sioux Lookout Municipal Airport.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Police say the plane had earlier taken off from the airport and was bound for Kasabonika Lake, a remote community some 440 kilometres to the northeast.

The 44-year-old accused faces one charge of assault, another of assault in an aircraft in flight, as well as one count of possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking.

Trending Now

Investigators say she has been released ahead of an appearance in the Ontario Court of Justice in Wunnumin Lake on Jan. 19.

Anyone with information or video footage of the matter is asked to contact Ontario Provincial Police or Crime Stoppers.

Advertisement
© 2026 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices