New non-profit organization helps feed Edmonton’s homeless

Send this page to someone via email

Sonder Bridge, a new non-profit organization in Edmonton, was kick-started in 2025 by Sam Huculak.

Its goal is to hand out care packages, along with hot meals and drinks on cold nights, to people in need on Edmonton’s streets.

Huculak launched the initiative in spring of 2025 and gained non-profit status in the fall.

Story continues below advertisement

He and a group of volunteers build the care packages before handing them out on the streets once or twice a month.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Sonder Bridge is now partnering with local businesses to build those packages and prepare hot meals in hopes of growing the organization and inspiring others.

Katherine Ludwig has the full story above.