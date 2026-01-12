Menu

Canada

New non-profit organization helps feed Edmonton’s homeless

By Katherine Ludwig Global News
Posted January 12, 2026 8:05 pm
1 min read
Young Edmontonian starts non-profit organization to help feed homeless
Sonder Bridge, a new non-profit organization in Edmonton, builds care packages with food and drinks before handing them out to people on the street once or twice a month. Global’s Katherine Ludwig speaks with founder Sam Huculak.
Sonder Bridge, a new non-profit organization in Edmonton, was kick-started in 2025 by Sam Huculak.

Its goal is to hand out care packages, along with hot meals and drinks on cold nights, to people in need on Edmonton’s streets.

Huculak launched the initiative in spring of 2025 and gained non-profit status in the fall.

He and a group of volunteers build the care packages before handing them out on the streets once or twice a month.

Sonder Bridge is now partnering with local businesses to build those packages and prepare hot meals in hopes of growing the organization and inspiring others.

Katherine Ludwig has the full story above.

