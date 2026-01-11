Kings spoil big night for McDavid, Draisaitl

Send this page to someone via email

EDMONTON – It didn’t have the storybook ending that they hoped for, but it was still a significant night in a couple of ways for the Edmonton Oilers despite a 4-3 shootout loss to the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday.

Connor McDavid in particular continued his impressive assault, scoring the game-tying goal on the power play in the third period, his 30th of the season, to extend his points streak to a career-high 18 games.

“I just want to play good hockey, that’s all, and help this team win games,” said McDavid. “We’ve been winning games, but we’ve got to find a way to win a couple more.”

The Oilers’ captain has 19 goals and 23 assists for 42 points on the 18-game run, which eclipsed his previous high of 17 games, reached twice previously in 2021-22 and 2022-23.

“He’s a once in a lifetime player and we’re obviously happy to have him on our side and happy to see the levels that he is able to get to,” said Oilers forward Kasperi Kapanen.

“It’s really remarkable to see it. He does put the effort in off the ice, especially in practice, and he leads this group in that way so it’s no surprise that he’s the best in the world right now.”

It looked like McDavid might have scored in overtime, but the call on the ice and the video review confirmed there was goaltender interference on the play as he jammed the puck into the net in close quarters.

“I thought it should have counted. He was driving the net. Don’t usually see that turned over,” said Oilers head coach Kris Knoblauch. “He drove the puck around the pad (goalie) and beat him. I don’t think there was any interference that caused that.

“There was some contact but the puck was already past him (goalie), it hit the post and went in. But usually the call on the ice is what stands up.”

McDavid joined Wayne Gretzky, Jari Kurri and Glenn Anderson as the only Oilers to have nine seasons with at least 30 goals.

Leon Draisaitl got Edmonton’s first two goals after a pre-game ceremony recognizing his achievement of reaching 1,000 regular-season points back on Dec. 16.

“I think we all knew was going to score tonight, right?” Kapanen said. “He’s had such an amazing career thus far, and he’s going to keep on scoring.”

Before the game, Draisaitl said he planned on relishing the occasion.

“I’m very proud, it’s something that seemed very far away when I first started,” he said. “Very grateful for this group in here, what the organization has given me, the opportunity.

“Sometimes those milestones in this world are, yeah it’s all great but what’s next? You kind of sometimes find a way to shove it to the side … I just want to take the moment and be grateful for it and be proud of myself.”

Draisaitl became the 103rd player in NHL history to reach the mark, joining Gretzky, McDavid, Kurri and Mark Messier as the only players in Oilers franchise history to hit the milestone. The 30-year-old German forward hit 1,000 points in 824 games, fourth quickest among active players behind McDavid (659), Sidney Crosby (757) and Nikita Kucherov (809).

It was also Draisaitl’s 71st career multi-goal game, moving him past Messier into fourth in franchise history.

“That was a really strong game for him, at both ends of the rink,” Knoblauch said. “In the faceoff dot, setting up some plays and obviously the goals he got.

“It was obviously a special night for him. Being recognized for an extremely great accomplishment, sharing it with his family and to do what he did. He got the two goals and we’d obviously have liked the two points as well.”

The Oilers (22-16-7) had a two-game winning streak halted. It was the eighth time this season the Oilers failed to extend a winning streak to three games.

“I don’t know what it is really,” McDavid said. “We’ve got to find a way to put a streak together. I keep on saying this is an important stretch for us. We’ve got to put a string together.”

Adrian Kempe scored the shootout winner for the Kings (19-15-10) who snapped a two-game losing skid. The Kings have lost in the first round of the playoffs to Edmonton in four consecutive seasons.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 11, 2026.