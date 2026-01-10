Charge’s Savolainen gaining confidence and comfort

Send this page to someone via email

OTTAWA – Ronja Savolainen has quickly come to appreciate what it’s like to play alongside Jocelyn Larocque.

The 28-year-old Ottawa Charge defender knows she’s sharing the ice with one of the game’s most reliable veterans. While she hopes to one day build a career as accomplished as Larocque’s, for now she’s focused on learning from her defence partner every shift.

Now in her second year in the Professional Women’s Hockey League, Savolainen is gaining confidence and comfort and the Charge are reaping the rewards.

The Finnish defenceman jumped into the play and scored on a rebound for Ottawa’s first goal in a 4-2 victory over the Vancouver Goldeneyes on Friday. It’s the kind of play that’s becoming more natural for Savolainen.

“She’s really grown this season,” said Charge assistant coach Haley Irwin. “At the end of last season, it felt like she was hitting her stride. She’s a big, tall, strong defender, but she can also move really well.

“And so when she’s confident in moving her feet and moving up the ice, she can really make a difference.”

Savolainen credits the 37-year-old Larocque – who was acquired from Toronto just over a year ago – for helping to improve her game.

“When she came to the team I was so pumped because every time I played against her I hated to play against her,” Savolainen said with a laugh. “She’s so strong and she’s doing everything right out there, so it’s just amazing to have her on our team.”

The respect is mutual.

“I mean, she’s an incredible player,” said Larocque. “She has the size, she’s physical, she’s got a great shot, great vision, defends well. I mean she does it all, right? So I love playing with her.”

The pair will face off on the Olympic stage next month.

Larocque was named to the Canadian team for the Milan Cortina Games next month. Savolainen will represent Finland.

While Canada and the United States are the favourites to play for gold, Savolainen believes Finland is poised to surprise people.

“I think we can actually do something incredible,” she said.

Finland will be looking to build off its 2022 Olympic bronze medal.

Both players say the launch of the PWHL will have an impact on the international game as more and more players join the league.

Finland’s Olympic roster will feature four current PWHL players and a number who are expected to be drafted into the league this spring.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 9, 2026.