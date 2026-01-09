Menu

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Politics

‘How long is it gonna take?’: Frustration mounts over Broadway subway project timeline

By Kristen Robinson & Amy Judd Global News
Posted January 9, 2026 9:05 pm
1 min read
Businesses along Vancouver's Broadway corridor are frustrated with the project. View image in full screen
Businesses along Vancouver's Broadway corridor are frustrated with the project. Global News
Businesses along Vancouver’s Broadway Corridor are once again frustrated with the subway project and what they say is a lack of communication from the provincial government.

The province had announced it would shut down traffic in the area around Main Street and Broadway for four months.

However, on Friday morning, the province had not set a date for the closure, leaving business owners, who say they have already been suffering, not knowing how to plan for the disruption.

Then, hours after Global News requested an interview with the transportation minister, the Broadway Subway website was updated with a Jan. 26 closure date.

“This was never part of the grand plans, so we feel it was very much slapped together last minute, and the details have been very slow in coming and there’s still some details that we have yet to see,” Neil Wyles with the Mount Pleasant Business Improvement Association said.

Ron MacGillivray, who owns Fable Diner, said he doesn’t even believe it is going to be a four-month closure.

“They say it’s gonna be four months, is it gonna be six months, eight months, how long is it gonna take?” he said.

“So you can only plan so much in advance, so right now we almost have to plan day to day, week to week.”

The Transportation and Transit Ministry told Global News that Minister Mike Farnworth was not available for an interview.

