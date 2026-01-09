Coalition Avenir Québec member withdraws from caucus after impaired driving arrest

Send this page to someone via email

A Coalition Avenir Québec member of the legislature arrested this week for alleged impaired driving is withdrawing from caucus for the duration of the legal proceedings against him.

François Tremblay has represented the riding of Dubuc, Que., in the Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean region, since 2018.

The chief government whip, François Jacques, announced Tremblay’s withdrawal in a short statement.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Tremblay was stopped by police early Wednesday morning after allegedly driving with a blood-alcohol level nearly twice the legal limit.

Saguenay police have said they found a man stuck in the snow with his car and gave him a breathalyzer test at the police station.

The CAQ now holds 79 out of 125 seats at the provincial legislature, followed by the Quebec Liberals with 18, Québec solidaire with 11 and the Parti Québécois with six seats.

Tremblay is listed among 10 Independent members of the national assembly, and there is one vacant seat.

Story continues below advertisement

A provincial election is scheduled for October 2026.