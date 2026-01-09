Menu

Canada

Coalition Avenir Québec member withdraws from caucus after impaired driving arrest

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 9, 2026 7:00 pm
1 min read
A Coalition Avenir Québec member of the legislature arrested this week for alleged impaired driving is withdrawing from caucus for the duration of the legal proceedings against him. View image in full screen
A Coalition Avenir Québec member of the legislature arrested this week for alleged impaired driving is withdrawing from caucus for the duration of the legal proceedings against him. .Jacques Boissinot/ CP
A Coalition Avenir Québec member of the legislature arrested this week for alleged impaired driving is withdrawing from caucus for the duration of the legal proceedings against him.

François Tremblay has represented the riding of Dubuc, Que., in the Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean region, since 2018.

The chief government whip, François Jacques, announced Tremblay’s withdrawal in a short statement.

Tremblay was stopped by police early Wednesday morning after allegedly driving with a blood-alcohol level nearly twice the legal limit.

Saguenay police have said they found a man stuck in the snow with his car and gave him a breathalyzer test at the police station.

The CAQ now holds 79 out of 125 seats at the provincial legislature, followed by the Quebec Liberals with 18, Québec solidaire with 11 and the Parti Québécois with six seats.

Tremblay is listed among 10 Independent members of the national assembly, and there is one vacant seat.

A provincial election is scheduled for October 2026.

© 2026 The Canadian Press

