Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Corman Park police drone aiding community with search and rescue operations

By Ashley Beherns Global News
Posted January 9, 2026 7:30 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Corman Park Police drone helps with search and rescues'
Corman Park Police drone helps with search and rescues
WATCH: Corman Park police have a new set of eyes in the sky and it's already making a difference, preventing the death of an intoxicated man who was ill-prepared for the cold.
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Corman Park police received a drone in April of 2025, and they have deployed it 37 times already.

“The drone is actually quite useful for our patrol, for a variety of situations,” said Const. Mark St. Arnaud of the Corman Park Police Service. “What it does is it’s able to cover a large area and access difficult terrain, which patrol officers on foot or in vehicle can’t access, and it can do it a lot quicker than they can.”

In one incident earlier this month, police received reports of an intoxicated man walking down Hiighway 41 who wasn’t dressed for the -20 temperatures. Police tracked fresh footprints into an open field, and the drone did the work from there, tracking the man who was found inside a dumpster.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The drone has been used to find other missing persons, as well as fleeing suspects, trespassers, and has been used in cases involving weapons. It’s even been used to help the fire department locate fires.

Story continues below advertisement

“It’s made a huge difference. It can really help patrol officers. There are times when there’s a firearm involved and it’s able to see it before officers move in. And there’s times where we’ve actually located someone that was hypothermic or cold,” said St. Arnaud.

Trending Now

The drone has three types of cameras: thermal, zoom, and a wide shot camera, making it easier for police to find suspects or people.

St. Arnaud says they have found different ways to utilize the drone. “We have had calls for locating a lost horse and for trying to locate a poacher, from my understanding.”

The drone is worth an estimated $10,000 dollars and can take less than four minutes to be up in the air after officers arrive on scene, with a 45-minute lifespan.

Watch above for more on the police drone and how it works.

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices