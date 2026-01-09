Canadian government still using X amid platform’s child sex abuse material scandal

Send this page to someone via email

The Canadian government is not planning any new action against X.com amid the company’s ongoing scandal over AI-generated child sexual abuse material and “nudified” images of women.

The social media company, formerly Twitter, has for weeks allowed its in-house AI program Grok to create unauthorized, sexualized images of women stripped of their clothing and child sexual abuse material (CSAM) based on users’ prompts.

Users have asked Grok to alter women’s photos on the site to undress them or depict them in a bikini. Reports suggest that users have asked the AI chatbot also to produce sexualized images of minors in addition to public figures.

The resulting images are posted publicly for X users to see, including the estimated 14 million Canadian X users.

The ongoing crisis — overseen by X’s owner, Elon Musk — has prompted governments around the world to consider serious regulatory action against the social media platform, including U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer suggesting an outright ban of X was on the table.

But as of yet, the Canadian government — whose departments and ministers continue to use the platform — is not considering additional regulatory action against X over the AI-generated images.

“The Government of Canada takes reports of child sexual abuse material (SAM) and non-consensual sexual images very seriously,” read a statement from Public Safety Canada.

Evan Solomon, the minister responsible for AI regulation and safety in Canada, declined an interview request.

Canadian Culture and Identity Minister Marc Miller is the minister responsible for the government’s overall approach to social media platforms. His office did not immediately respond to questions about whether cabinet ministers will continue to post through the CSAM scandal.

Both ministers, along with other Canadian cabinet ministers, MPs and members of the opposition, remain active on X.com.

Musk posted on Jan. 3 that “anyone using Grok to make illegal content will suffer the same consequences as if they upload illegal content.” But despite the X owner’s warning, the images have continued to be generated.

On Friday, multiple outlets reported that Grok is now suggesting that only paying users will have access to the image-generation feature. But Global News was still able to prompt Grok to create AI-generated images with a free account as of Friday afternoon.

Meanwhile, the European Commission has ordered Musk and X to retain all documents related to Grok while the bloc investigates the platform, Reuters reported on Thursday.

“This is illegal. This is appalling. This is disgusting. This has no place in Europe,” a spokesperson for the European Commission told journalists this week.

In the U.K., Starmer has floated the possibility of a de facto ban of X in the country. Starmer told Greatest Hits Radio earlier this week that Grok’s output is “unlawful” and his government is “not going to tolerate it.”

“I’ve asked for all options to be on the table. It’s disgusting. X need to get their act together and get this material down,” Starmer said.

Other countries — including Australia, France, Ireland, India and Brazil — have all signalled investigations or potential regulatory action against X over the AI-generated images.

When asked if the Canadian government will follow suit and take action against X, Solomon’s office noted the government has already introduced legislation to “hold abusers accountable” for sharing non-consensual sexual deepfake images online.

“In the coming months, we will bring forward additional measures to further protect Canadians’ sensitive data and privacy,” Solomon’s office wrote in a statement to Global News.