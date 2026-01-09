‘Frantic’ first days as Atlantic Canada sells off U.S. booze; wine, bourbon dominate

Send this page to someone via email

Liquor corporations in Nova Scotia and Newfoundland and Labrador say they have sold roughly half their inventory of American booze since putting it back on shelves last month to sell off for charity.

Bruce Keating, chief executive of the Newfoundland and Labrador Liquor Corporation, said the first few days of sales were “absolutely frantic” but the pace has since tapered off to what he described as normal. Staff were rushing to get products on the shelves across the province, and customers were eager to buy, he said.

“At many, many stores … we would have had lineups of 50, 60, 80 people waiting for the doors to open,” Keating said in an interview. “It was almost like a Black Friday mindset going on.”

So far, sales are approaching roughly half of the liquor corporation’s initial $3.2-million inventory of U.S. products, he said.

Many provincial governments across the country pulled American liquor products from stores last year in response to tariff threats from U.S. President Donald Trump. But as the Christmas season began, provinces including Prince Edward Island, Nova Scotia and Newfoundland and Labrador said they would put the bottles back up for sale and donate the proceeds to food bank organizations.

Nova Scotia began selling off its stockpile of U.S. booze on Dec. 1. Governments in Newfoundland and Labrador and P.E.I. announced the week after that they would follow suit.

A spokesperson for P.E.I.’s liquor control commission said more than a quarter of its $3.2-million American alcohol inventory has been sold.

“Sales from this region have begun to slow overall, largely because several of the more sought-after products are now sold out,” said spokesperson Janice Fogarty.

Bourbon, vodka and red wine from California have been top sellers, Fogarty said.

The Nova Scotia Liquor Corporation says retail sales of its U.S. liquor total about $7 million so far. Nearly half of those sales were made in the first week that products were back on shelves, said spokesperson Terah McKinnon.

Maker’s Mark bourbon, Jack Daniel’s whiskey and Bulleit bourbon have been the most popular purchases, McKinnon said.

Keating said he was surprised to see sales of American wine outpace U.S.-made spirits in Newfoundland and Labrador stores. Top-selling wines include Bread & Butter, Meiomi and Apothic brands, he said. Jack Daniel’s, Tito’s vodka and Maker’s Mark dominated spirit sales.

Retail sales are just under $2.9 million so far, he said. The initial inventory was worth about $3.2 million, which only accounted for the cost to the Newfoundland and Labrador Liquor Corporation to buy the products, and not the retail markup, Keating said.

He estimated it would be another three to five months before the entire inventory sells out.

Keating never imagined his career would include taking action in a trade war with the United States. But the removal and subsequent liquidation of American liquor products has attracted a lot of attention and Keating said it has likely helped Canada’s bargaining position with the U.S.

“It is one of the ways in which we’ve been able to play a role and support what I think most people feel are the best interests of the province,” he said.