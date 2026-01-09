Menu

Canada

Ottawa police pull over unlicensed 13-year-old driver who ‘wanted to get candy

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 9, 2026 2:21 pm
1 min read
A 13-year-old was found driving unlicensed with friends to "get candy". View image in full screen
A 13-year-old was found driving unlicensed with friends to "get candy". Spencer Colby/ The Canadian Press
Ottawa police say they pulled over a slow-moving vehicle this week only to discover a 13-year-old behind the wheel who was on a candy run.

Police say the young teen was driving along Strandherd Drive, a major road in the Barrhaven suburb, when the vehicle caught officers’ attention on Thursday.

They say the vehicle was moving slowly and had trouble staying in its lane.

Police say the driver and two passengers of similar age told officers they “wanted to get candy from the gas station.”

No one in the car had a driver’s licence.

Police say the kids’ parents and guardians were contacted and there were no injuries reported.

© 2026 The Canadian Press

