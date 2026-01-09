Menu

Headline link
Canada

Brazil’s Lula suggests Carney may visit in April

By David Baxter Global News
Posted January 9, 2026 12:14 pm
1 min read
Prime Minister Mark Carney greets Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva at the G7 Summit in Kananaskis, Alta., on Tuesday, June 17, 2025. View image in full screen
Prime Minister Mark Carney greets Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva at the G7 Summit in Kananaskis, Alta., on Tuesday, June 17, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld.
Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva says he spoke with Prime Minister Mark Carney Thursday afternoon and the Canadian leader accepted an invitation to visit Brazil in April.

In a social media post summarizing the phone call, Lula also said both leaders condemned the United States’ use of force in Venezuela and called for reform to global governance institutions.

“We exchanged views on the situation in Venezuela and its implications for the region. We condemned the use of force without support in the United Nations Charter and international law and agreed on the need for reform of global governance institution,” Lula said in a social media post.

A readout from the Prime Minister’s Office says the two leaders discussed Venezuela and committed to a “Venezuelan-led transition process that respects the democratic will of the Venezuelan people.”

The PMO readout says the leaders discussed “the necessity” for all parties to uphold international law and the principles of sovereignty — but it doesn’t refer directly to the United States’ capture of Venezuelan dictator Nicolas Maduro.

The PMO readout also does not mention any plans for Carney to visit Brazil in April.

The Canadian Press has reached out to the PMO for comment but has not yet received a statement.

In an early morning military operation last Saturday in the Venezuelan capital Caracas, U.S. forces captured Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores. Both were transported to New York, where they have pleaded not guilty to drug charges.

In an interview with The New York Times published Thursday, U.S. President Donald Trump said that American oversight of Venezuela could last for years.

