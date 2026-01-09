Montreal-area home sales rise 8% in 2025 despite December decrease: real estate board

Send this page to someone via email

Quebec’s real estate board says Montreal-area home sales fell on a year-over-year basis in December, despite more activity overall for the region in 2025.

The Quebec Professional Association of Real Estate Brokers says 2,831 properties changed hands throughout the month in the Montreal census metropolitan area, down 10 per cent from 3,145 in December 2024.

But sales were 7.7 per cent higher overall for the year as a whole, as median prices also rose across each housing type.

The board says new listings totalled 2,529 for December, down five per cent year-over-year, but rose 9.4 per cent overall in 2025.

Median home prices were up across all categories in the final month of the year, led by a 7.8 per cent increase for a single-family home to $625,000.

The median price of a plex rose 4.1 per cent to $830,000 year-over-year in December, while the median price of a condominium increased 1.4 per cent to $425,000.