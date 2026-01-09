Oilers take advantage of reeling Jets

Send this page to someone via email

WINNIPEG – The Edmonton Oilers took advantage of a team that was riding an inglorious 10-game winless streak.

Evan Bouchard scored a power-play goal midway through the third period to give the Oilers a 4-3 come-from-behind victory over the Winnipeg Jets on Thursday. But it was Connor McDavid’s goal with 21 seconds left in the second period that had pulled Edmonton within a goal and turned the tide.

“That was a really important goal at the end of the period,” said Oilers coach Kris Knoblauch. “A fragile team and it’s just scored on so, to eliminate their lead just to one puts a lot of pressure on them.”

Leon Draisaitl set McDavid up for the key goal. McDavid also had an assist as he extended his point-scoring streak to 17 games, matching a career high, earning 18 goals and 41 points in that span.

Story continues below advertisement

“With 30 seconds left, they’ve got two of the best players in the world on the ice and we give up a three-on-two,” said a frustrated Jets coach Scott Arniel. “You can’t do that.”

Winnipeg had taken a 3-1 lead in the first period on goals by Josh Morrissey, Tanner Pearson and Kyle Connor.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

“Aside from about five minutes at the end of the first period, I thought we played pretty well,” Knoblauch said. “I liked the fact that we were down 3-1 and we stuck with it. We didn’t generate very much in the second period, but we still pushed and were finally able to get a second goal at the end of the period.”

Zach Hyman had tied the score 3-3 midway through the third, setting up Bouchard’s heroics.

Story continues below advertisement

“Timing is everything,” said Bouchard, who scored with Nino Niederreiter off for delay of game. “Momentum in the game is a big swing in the game when you get a chance like that — especially in the third period, near the end.

“It’s one that you’ve got to capitalize on, and we were really at our best.”

After surrendering a goal to Morrissey late in the first, Edmonton goalie Calvin Pickard blanked the Jets for the final two periods, stopping 13 shots.

Bouchard credited Pickard for helping to turn the game around.

“He was great,” he said. “He kept us in there when it was 3-1 and they had chances and were pushing. He made the saves. When he’s in the net, we’re confident playing in front of him. So, it was good for him to get the win.”

Vasily Podkolzin also scored for Edmonton.

“I think we played a good 40 minutes, to be honest,” Pearson said. “That late one at the end of the second was kind of a killer. We weren’t able to get momentum back.”

It was Winnipeg’s 11th consecutive winless game. They are 0-7-4 during that streak.

“I think we are all getting mental right now in the sense that it’s in everybody’s head,” Arniel said. “But, at the end of the day, we have a job to do. We have to play and our best players have to be our best players in a game like that. Our role players have to play their roles.

Story continues below advertisement

Connor Hellebuyck stopped 26 of 30 shots for Winnipeg (15-22-5).

This report by The Canadian Press was first published on Jan. 9, 2026.