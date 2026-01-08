Coalition Avenir Québec legislature member arrested for impaired driving: reports

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on X

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

The chief whip of the Coalition Avenir Québec government says the party is considering its next steps after a legislature member was reportedly arrested for driving while impaired.

Several media outlets have reported that CAQ member François Tremblay was allegedly arrested during the night between Wednesday and Thursday in Saguenay, Que., north of Quebec City.

Whip François Jacques says the party is aware of the reports and considers the situation to be serious.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

He says the CAQ will gather all the necessary information before taking action, but that all options are on the table.

Saguenay police confirmed they arrested a driver in his 50s, but did not release the man’s identity.

Police spokesman Hervé Berghella says the driver became stuck in a snowbank, and later blew two breath samples at nearly twice the legal alcohol limit.

Story continues below advertisement

Berghella says the man was released on a promise to appear in court and his licence was suspended.

Tremblay has represented the Dubuc riding in the Saguenay-Lac-St-Jean region for the CAQ since 2018.

Attempts to reach him for comment were unsuccessful.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 8, 2026.

This is a corrected story. A previous version misspelled Hervé Berghella’s last name.