Canada

Coalition Avenir Québec legislature member arrested for impaired driving: reports

By Frédéric Lacroix-Couture The Canadian Press
Posted January 8, 2026 9:32 pm
1 min read
Several media outlets have reported that CAQ member François Tremblay was allegedly arrested during the night between Wednesday and Thursday in Saguenay, Que., north of Quebec City.
Several media outlets have reported that CAQ member François Tremblay was allegedly arrested during the night between Wednesday and Thursday in Saguenay, Que., north of Quebec City. CAQ
The chief whip of the Coalition Avenir Québec government says the party is considering its next steps after a legislature member was reportedly arrested for driving while impaired.

Several media outlets have reported that CAQ member François Tremblay was allegedly arrested during the night between Wednesday and Thursday in Saguenay, Que., north of Quebec City.

Whip François Jacques says the party is aware of the reports and considers the situation to be serious.

He says the CAQ will gather all the necessary information before taking action, but that all options are on the table.

Saguenay police confirmed they arrested a driver in his 50s, but did not release the man’s identity.

Police spokesman Hervé Berghella says the driver became stuck in a snowbank, and later blew two breath samples at nearly twice the legal alcohol limit.

Berghella says the man was released on a promise to appear in court and his licence was suspended.

Tremblay has represented the Dubuc riding in the Saguenay-Lac-St-Jean region for the CAQ since 2018.

Attempts to reach him for comment were unsuccessful.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 8, 2026.

This is a corrected story. A previous version misspelled Hervé Berghella’s last name.

© 2026 The Canadian Press

