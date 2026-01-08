London Knights make pair of trades leading up to Saturday’s OHL trade deadline

Send this page to someone via email

The London Knights have made two more trades ahead of this year’s Ontario Hockey League trade deadline.

London has re-acquired the rights to forward William Moore and four draft picks in exchange for 19-year old Ben Wilmott. The Knights have also traded defenceman Julian Brown to Owen Sound for Komoka-born forward Jacob Vandeven and two third-round draft picks.

Vandeven played his minor hockey with the Elgin-Middlesex Chiefs and has been playing this season with the Komoka Kings of the GOHL with another London prospect in Owen Miniotas.

The deals come two days after the Knights made a deal with Kitchener to acquire Jacob Xu, Kane Barch and 11 draft picks from the Kitchener Rangers in sxchange for Sam O’Reilly and Jared Woolley.

Knights General Manager Mark Hunter admitted after that trade that these moves are always very difficult.

“It’s a part of the business that I don’t enjoy doing,” said Hunter. “But (it’s necessary) when you are trying to win championships and it’s a decision we made.”

The Wilmott deal brings London a second, third, fourth and fifth round selection and gives the Knights a second pick in this year’s OHL Priority Selection.

It also brings the rights to William Moore back to London.

Moore is currently at Boston College playing in the NCAA.

He was drafted by the Knights in the first round in 2023 but did not report.

At that time, the NCAA had not made changes to the rule that now allows players to maintain their NCAA eligibility after playing major junior.

London traded Moore’s rights to Barrie in 2024 but he did not report to the Colts.

Brown and Wilmott are both in their first seasons in the OHL. Both are 19 years of age.

Wilmott is committed to Ohio State University.

The Knights will host the Brantford Bulldogs at Canada Life Place on Friday, Jan. 9 at 7 p.m.

London will be home to the Erie Otters on Saturday, Jan. 10 at 4 p.m.