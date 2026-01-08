Menu

Crime

3 Montreal police officers injured, man Tasered in UQAM intervention

By Alessia Simona Maratta Global News
Posted January 8, 2026 6:14 pm
1 min read
Police allege a 34-year-old man was acting aggressively toward officers and that they were not able to de-escalate the situation. At least a dozen officers served as backup.
Police allege a 34-year-old man was acting aggressively toward officers and that they were not able to de-escalate the situation. At least a dozen officers served as backup. Simon Côté-Lapointe/Facebook
A man was taken to hospital after being Tasered, and three police officers were treated for minor injuries after their cruisers collided during an intervention in downtown Montreal on Thursday morning.

Montreal police spokesperson Jean-Pierre Brabant said officers encountered a man holding a knife around 7:45 a.m. on Sainte-Catherine Street near the Berri Street intersection, near Université du Québec à Montréal (UQAM).

Brabant said police were not able to de-escalate the situation with the 34-year-old man, who was allegedly acting aggressively toward officers.

“At least one shot was fired by a police officer toward the individual, and later the Taser was used,” Brabant said.

More than a dozen officers assisted as backup to subdue the man.

He was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

At some point during the intervention, two squad cars collided, sending the three officers to hospital, also with minor injuries.

