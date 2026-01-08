Menu

Canada

Nova Scotia government announces LGBTQ+ action plan aimed at equity, community safety

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 8, 2026 12:40 pm
1 min read
Nova Scotia's provincial flag flies on a flagpole in Ottawa, Monday July 6, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld. View image in full screen
Nova Scotia's provincial flag flies on a flagpole in Ottawa, Monday July 6, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld. GAC
The Nova Scotia government has announced a new action plan it says will improve equity and community safety for LGBTQ+ people.

It includes a commitment to boost funding and improve the application process for transgender and non-binary people seeking gender-affirming care.

The government is also promising to advance training for police and corrections and victim services staff in order to reduce bias and improve the safety of LGBTQ+ Nova Scotians.

The action plan notes that housing instability and discrimination disproportionately affect trans and gender-diverse people, as well as racialized Nova Scotians, and it pledges to provide inclusive housing programs for the LGBTQ+ community.

Nova Scotia’s government says more than 600 people who identify as LGBTQ+ offered feedback for the report.

The province says the office of equity and anti-racism will annually and publicly report on progress toward meeting these goals.

© 2026 The Canadian Press

