Nova Scotia government announces LGBTQ+ action plan aimed at equity, community safety

The Nova Scotia government has announced a new action plan it says will improve equity and community safety for LGBTQ+ people.
It includes a commitment to boost funding and improve the application process for transgender and non-binary people seeking gender-affirming care.
The government is also promising to advance training for police and corrections and victim services staff in order to reduce bias and improve the safety of LGBTQ+ Nova Scotians.
The action plan notes that housing instability and discrimination disproportionately affect trans and gender-diverse people, as well as racialized Nova Scotians, and it pledges to provide inclusive housing programs for the LGBTQ+ community.
Nova Scotia’s government says more than 600 people who identify as LGBTQ+ offered feedback for the report.
The province says the office of equity and anti-racism will annually and publicly report on progress toward meeting these goals.
