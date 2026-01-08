1 dead, 2 injured after head-on collision just outside Kingston, Ont.

One person is dead and two others are injured following a head-on collision just outside Kingston, Ont., Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say.
The collision happened on just after 11:30 a.m. Wednesday on Taylor-Kidd Boulevard near Coronation Boulevard.
A passenger in one of the vehicles died at the scene, the OPP said. The two drivers were transported to hospital, one with life-threatening injuries and the other as a precaution.
The OPP added no personal information about the deceased or the others could be released at this itme.
The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone who witnessed the crash, or with information or potentially relevant dashcam video, should contact police.
