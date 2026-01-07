City responds to Kelowna businesses crime concerns with plan for action

Send this page to someone via email

Kelowna business owners are raising alarms about ongoing crime in the city, citing repeated break-ins, vandalism and public disorder they say are affecting their ability to operate safely.

“We need to be able to go home at night and sleep and feel comfortable,” said Todd Daniels, owner of Gallery Streetwear. “I don’t want to have to wake up at four in the morning and come back to this again.”

Daniels posted a video to social media after his store was targeted in a smash-and-grab last week, a post that quickly gained traction and prompted a visit from Kelowna Mayor Tom Dyas.

“What’s happening downtown affects all of us,” Daniels said in the video.

Dyas says concerns raised by business owners are being taken seriously.

“It’s important that businesses know that we are following this closely,” Dyas said. “When situations arise, I am briefed on the situations.”

While recent crime statistics in Kelowna suggest overall crime is trending downward, business owners say those numbers don’t reflect what they’re experiencing on the ground.

During his visit, Dyas provided Daniels with information outlining steps the city is taking to address safety concerns, including increased foot patrols and direct engagement with businesses.

“There will be enhanced foot patrols with respect to our RCMP and bylaw,” Dyas said. “There will be business walkthroughs and check-ins from a safety standpoint to hear directly from those businesses.”

The city is also planning a business forum to allow owners to voice concerns and discuss potential solutions.

Daniels says he’s cautiously optimistic.

“That’s great. I just hope it’s a lasting thing and it’s not just a two-week thing to appease everyone,” he said.

At the provincial level, Kelowna-Centre BC Conservative MLA Kristina Loewen is criticizing the province’s recently announced pilot program, which targets five repeat offenders across multiple communities.

“I think it’s an absolute waste of time and a joke to identify five people when we’ve identified 15 already,” Loewen said. “If they actually want to do something worthwhile in Kelowna, identify 15 to 25 and let’s go.”

For now, business owners say they’ll be watching closely, hoping action follows the words.