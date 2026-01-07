Oilers place Adam Henrique on injured reserve

See more sharing options

EDMONTON – The Edmonton Oilers have placed forward Adam Henrique on injured reserve, the NHL club announced Wednesday.

The move comes one day after Henrique played in Edmonton’s 6-2 win over Nashville.

The Oilers say he is expected to return following the Olympic break.

Henrique has 10 points (two goals, eight assists) while averaging 13:50 of ice time in 43 games for the Oilers.

The 35-year-old has 567 points (277 goals, 290 assists) in 1,036 career games, having also suited up for New Jersey and Anaheim.

Henrique is in the final season of a two-year, US$6 million deal he signed in July 2024.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 7, 2026.