Prince Albert Salvation Army fire believed to be human caused

The fire that broke out at the Salvation Army in Prince Albert, Sask., making the building a total loss, is being investigated. Teams have found multiple ignition sites, according to the Prince Albert Fire Department, leading them to believe the fire was intentional.

“It was a kick. It was definitely disappointment – that it was possibly manmade; and knowing the services that the Salvation Army in Prince Albert provides to the community and the essential piece that it is,” Major Ed Dean, lead of the Salvation Army said.

The Salvation Army stood for 33 years, and Dean said it is not closed, just relocated to the Union Center on 8th Street.

“All of the services except for our laundry and shower service are continuing as before,” Dean said.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

“There are many that are disappointed that the building has gone. There are many that are frustrated that it was human cause, but they’re saying thank you for the service that we’ve been able to provide.”

Story continues below advertisement

Dean and the mayor of Prince Albert say the community reacted quickly after the fire to help the Salvation Army find a new temporary means of service.

“We lost two hours of service. From the time that we were advised around eight o’clock Christmas evening, the shelter was scheduled to open at 10 o’clock. By 12 o’clock, we had a solution in place, doors open,” said Bill Powalinsky, mayor of Prince Albert. “We have so many agencies that are here to support people. It’s like I said, I’m just filled with gratitude, filled with pride for those people that we represent.”

The relocation process has been smooth said Dean, with people showing up to the new temporary shelter that opened a week after the fire took the building.

“I believe there were 55 last night come through the center at some point in time. And so, they’re not having difficulty finding things. And our congregation, that’s a big piece of who we are. That’s our foundation, ” Dean said.

Dean noted he would like to rebuild the Salvation Army, and thought it’s not yet clear what that process will look like, he is grateful for the community’s support.

“To express the gratitude of all of those that have given of their time and especially being a holiday week, most people are busy, they have plans. But the night of the fire, many of them stepped up to the plate and said, ‘You know what, we can do this.'”

Story continues below advertisement

Watch above for more on how the community worked together after the fire.