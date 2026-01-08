Ukrainian refugee and her 6 children face homelessness in Kelowna as housing options run out

Send this page to someone via email

Alina Tymoshchuk is a single mom in a dire situation, needing housing for her and her six sons.

“I’m really worried about my children,” Tymoshchuk told Global News. “I can’t imagine them on the street so I must find a place.”

The Ukrainian immigrant came to Canada when the war broke out.

With the help of an interpreter, she said she lost her Kelowna home last fall because she was unable to pay rent when she had to reapply for government child benefits, which prompted a pause in the payments.

“Every day she lives in a constant stress, constant, like almost ready to fight or flight, like you know, it’s always constant stress,” said Natasha Dueck, Tymoshchuk’s interpreter and friend.

The family, including Tymoshchuk’s mother, who also came to Canada after losing her son in the war, has been staying at the Kelowna Women’s Shelter.

Story continues below advertisement

While Tymoshchuk’s mother is in the process of securing separate accommodation through her church group, Tymoshchuk has not been successful finding suitable and affordable housing for her large family.

“It’s a big problem,” Tymoshchuk said. “When people hear that I have six boys, no no no no.”

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

The shelter has already granted the family extensions on compassionate grounds but that is no longer viable.

“She needs to leave on the 10th but because it is a Saturday, they allowed her to stay until the 12th but they said if there is a rent agreement, they can wait a little longer,” Dueck said.

Tymoshchuk said she applied for low-income housing through B.C. Housing two and a half years ago but is still waiting.

While B.C. Housing said it can’t comment on specific cases, it stated, “How quickly a person receives an offer of accommodation depends on when a unit becomes available that meets the individual’s needs.”

8:24 It’s time for Chrystia Freeland to answer some questions about her new job in Ukraine

Cindy Fairs is the former housing coordinator with Kelowna Stands With Ukraine.

Story continues below advertisement

She felt compelled to start a GoFundMe fundraiser to support the family in finding housing.

“She’s living in a homeless shelter with six kids, it broke my heart,” Fairs said.

Fairs is also appealing to the community for help finding a home for the family.

“If you know of anyone who is renting a home, preferably a four-bedroom, two-bathroom home with a bit of a yard that would be tremendous, this family really needs help.”

Tymoshchuk said she’s deeply touched by the outpouring of online support, especially she said, because she’s not the type to ever ask for help.

“I’m very thankful for these people,” she said. “(They are) in my heart.”