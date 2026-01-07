Saskatchewan’s Moe hopes Carney makes trade progress in China visit

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe says he’s glad to see Prime Minister Mark Carney go to China next week to talk trade as punishing tariffs continue to hammer a major Prairie crop.

Moe says on social media he hopes Carney can make progress on advancing market access for canola products, which have been subject to Chinese tariffs since the spring.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Moe had travelled to China in September alongside the federal government to find a path forward to resolve the dispute.

Carney is set to meet with President Xi Jinping in Beijing, the first official trip to China by a Canadian prime minister in more than eight years

China has imposed a 76 per cent tariff on Canadian canola seed, widely seen as a response to Canada’s 100 per cent tariff on Chinese electric vehicles.

Story continues below advertisement

Beijing has also imposed duties on other Canadian canola products, peas, pork and some seafood in response to Canada’s levies on Chinese steel and aluminum.

Moe said Canada needs to be earnest with China.

“If we are truly serious about securing, diversifying and expanding Canadian markets around the world, this is a country we should engage with in a serious way,” he said.