Crime

Ontario police officer arrested after gun fired inside home, bullet enters neighbour’s house

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted January 7, 2026 3:56 pm
2 min read
A Peterborough Police Service officer has been charged after a personal gun was discharged inside a west-end home and a bullet entered a neighbouring home on Dec. 31, 2025. View image in full screen
A Peterborough Police Service officer has been charged after a personal gun was discharged inside a west-end home and a bullet entered a neighbouring home on Dec. 31, 2025. Global News Peterborough
A police officer in Peterborough, Ont., is facing a weapons charge after their personal firearm was discharged inside a home on New Year’s Eve.

The Peterborough Police Service says around 6:40 p.m. on Dec. 31, 2025, an off-duty officer self-reported that a firearm had been discharged inside their west-end home in the area of Ireland Drive and Ravenwood Drive.

Shortly after, police received a 911 call from a neighbouring homeowner who returned home to discover a bullet-hole in their bedroom.

No injuries were reported at either home.

Police launched an investigation and determined that a single round from a firearm had been discharged from the officer’s home. Police say the officer had recently purchased the gun, which was a legally owned personal firearm.

An independent third party examined the weapon as part of the investigation.

Police notified the Chief Firearms Office of the incident and also contacted an overseas manufacturer of the firearm to co-ordinate a functional test and examination of the gun.

The officer was arrested on Wednesday and charged with one count of careless discharge of a firearm. Their name was not released.

Police said under the Community Safety and Policing Act, the officer has been removed from their regular duties and reassigned to administrative duties pending the conclusion of the criminal matter.

The officer was released on an undertaking with conditions and will appear in court in Peterborough on Feb. 10, police said.

In a statement on Wednesday afternoon, police Chief Stuart Betts says once the criminal matter is resolved, a professional standards misconduct investigation will be held.

“I recognize that anytime criminal charges are laid against an officer it impacts public trust and confidence,”  Betts stated. “We understand that we must earn your trust and confidence through our actions each and every day. This is why we have been as open as possible throughout the investigation of this incident, including informing the community of the incident and investigation as well as consulting with outside agencies and the Crown Attorney’s office prior to the laying of charges.

“We are very much aware that there could have been a devastating outcome as a result of this incident, and we are thankful that no one was physically injured.”

Police say that under the Firearms Act, other firearms in the home were lawfully transferred to another individual not residing in the home.

Police said no further comment or details will be provided since the matter is now before the courts.

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

