Crime

Ex-Listuguj police officer faces charges after Quebec police watchdog investigation

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 7, 2026 2:10 pm
1 min read
A logo for BEI, Quebec's independent police bureau, is seen in Louiseville, Que., Tuesday, March 28, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz.
A logo for BEI, Quebec’s independent police bureau, is seen in Louiseville, Que., Tuesday, March 28, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz. ryr
A former officer with the Listuguj Police Department is facing criminal charges following an investigation by Quebec’s police watchdog.

Bureau des enquêtes indépendantes says Cass Barnaby is facing charges of extortion, non-consensual publication of intimate images, and harassing communications.

The charges are related to alleged offences in 2024 in the Mi’kmaq community of Listuguj, a First Nation on the Gaspé Peninsula near the border with New Brunswick.

The watchdog says Barnaby was arrested in early December and appeared in court in Carleton-sur-Mer, Que., on Dec. 18.

Trending Now

It says 38 peace officers have been arrested after investigations by the watchdog since the agency was created in 2016.

The agency investigates serious incidents involving police officers in the province.

© 2026 The Canadian Press

