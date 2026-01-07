Nova Scotia boy killed in dog attack remembered for bright smile, kindness

Send this page to someone via email

Community members in Nova Scotia’s Shelburne County are rallying to support the family of a 13-year-old boy who died after being attacked by three dogs, while police say they’re working to “fully understand” what happened.

The teen was mauled by three “large-breed dogs” — identified as two Cane Corsos and a Rottweiler by RCMP — while riding his bicycle past a property on Upper Sandy Cove Road in Welshtown, N.S., on the evening of Jan. 2.

Police said the boy was airlifted to hospital in Halifax but later died from his injuries.

The dogs were euthanized by a veterinarian the day after the attack, police added, and testing is underway for rabies and other factors.

RCMP said investigators have been canvassing the area and collecting video footage. They’ve also been interviewing a number of people about the dogs’ “day-to-day movements.”

Staff Sgt. Mark Macpherson, the detachment commander for Shelburne District RCMP, said video footage obtained so far has shown that the dogs “got off the property” while the boy was riding his bicycle on the street.

As for any possible criminal charges, he said it’s too early to determine.

“The important thing here is we just want to find out what happened, and we’re not looking to charge or not charge per se. We just want to get the facts together like we do in our investigations or any other investigation, and then make a decision from there,” he said.

“I have to say that throughout these last few days, the dog owners have been cooperating with our investigative efforts.”

He said RCMP databases have not shown any previous calls in relation to the dogs.

Online fundraisers and community members have identified the victim as Drew Nickerson, a Grade 8 student at Shelburne Regional High School.

A GoFundMe fundraiser organized by a close family friend, Trish Harris, had raised nearly $60,000 as of Wednesday afternoon.

Harris told Global News that Drew was his mother’s only child and a beloved member of the community who had many friends.

“Drew shared a passion for horses with his mom, truck racing, 4 wheelers and anything outside,” Harris wrote on the GoFundMe page.

“Our community is absolutely devastated by this loss. My hope is to ease any financial burden so his mom can focus on grieving and healing during this unimaginable time.”

View image in full screen Drew Nickerson, 13, is pictured riding his bike in front of his home in Nova Scotia’s Shelburne County. The teen was attacked by three dogs while riding his bike on Jan. 2, 2026 and later died in hospital. Courtesy/Dawn Nickerson

The local fishing community and seafood companies have also donated items and fresh lobster for a raffle in support of Drew’s mother.

A Facebook post from Southwest BLAST FC, a community soccer group, said Drew “found great joy in soccer and in being part of his teams.”

“Drew will also be remembered for his bright smile, kindness, sense of humour and the light he brought to every space he entered. We hope many can find comfort in knowing how deeply he was loved, and we welcome the sharing of fond memories and photos that honour Drew and the joy he brought to so many,” the post read.

‘Extremely distressing’

Counselling and support is being offered in the small fishing community, located about 200 kilometres southwest of Halifax.

The Tri-County Regional Centre for Education (TCRCE) confirmed earlier this week that help was available to school staff and students.

“We extend our heartfelt sympathy to the family, friends, and all those affected. A loss such as this is felt widely, and we recognize the impact it has across our schools and broader communities,” TCRCE’s executive director, Jared Purdy, wrote in a statement.

“Supports are in place at Shelburne Regional High and neighboring schools (Tuesday) and in the days ahead, including psychologists and counsellors. These trained professionals are meeting with classes and individuals, providing spaces for students and staff to talk, and offering support to anyone who may need it.”

Macpherson said the incident has been “extremely distressing” for everyone involved.

“(It’s been difficult) not just ourselves, but all the emergency responders, the nurses at the hospital and everybody. There is a very somber feeling all this week since this happened I think across the community,” he said.

“But the focus really is on his loved ones and his friends and family. Our thoughts go out to them and it’s a very difficult time for everybody.”

Anyone who has information and has not yet spoken with police is asked to contact the Shelburne District RCMP at 902‑875‑2490.