Unsustainable workload leads to cancellation of Ontario craft beer festival: organizers

Send this page to someone via email

Organizers of a decade-old craft beer festival in Ontario say an unsustainable workload has forced them to cancel their event permanently.

The Kawartha Craft Beer Festival (KCBF) in Peterborough, Ont., which began in 2015, will not return this year, a post on its website reads.

“What many people may not realize is that since returning after COVID, KCBF has been run by a very small team of just two people, entirely in our spare time,” it said.

“As the event rebuilt and continued to grow, the workload has become more than we’re able to sustain.”

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Organizers added that their decision “was not made lightly,” and thanked everyone who’s been part of it over the years – including its last edition this past June.

“From the breweries, cideries, distilleries, food vendors, musicians, sponsors, volunteers, and staff, to every single person who bought a ticket, raised a glass, and supported local — thank you. You helped create something truly special,” the post reads.

Story continues below advertisement

“We are endlessly grateful for the community that showed up year after year and made the festival what it was. The memories, friendships, and shared moments will always mean the world to us.”

KCBF’s cancellation follows several that occurred in recent years, with some citing the rising costs of insurance and security, for example, as barriers to hosting events.

Last August, organizers of Toronto Oktoberfest cancelled their event that year due to “current funding restraints.” They said they would be back this year.

The Taste of the Danforth in Toronto’s Greektown was cancelled for a second year in a row last August.