London Knights and Kitchener Rangers complete massive trade

Send this page to someone via email

The London Knights and the Kitchener Rangers do not come together often on trades.

The rivalry between the clubs can be fierce.

Yet, when they do partner up, it tends to be big.

The Knights have traded a pair of Memorial Cup champions (one a world junior bronze medallist) plus a 15th-round pick for a package that includes two top OHL prospects and 11 future draft picks.

London captain and Tampa Bay Lightning prospect Sam O’Reilly and defenceman and L.A. Kings prospect Jared Woolley are now members of the Rangers.

In exchange, the Knights receive the 11 picks, 17-year-old defenceman Jacob Xu and Kane Barch, who was Kitchener’s first round pick in 2025.

Story continues below advertisement

The draft picks feature two second-round picks, a pair of third-round picks, two fourth-rounders, two fifth-rounders, a pair of sixth-round picks and a 15th-round selection.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

The last time the teams got together on a deal like this was just after the world junior hockey championship in 2008 when London acquired Steve Tarasuk and Phil Varone plus draft picks for goaltender Steve Mason.

Xu joined Kitchener as a 16-year-old at the end of the 2024-25 season and played in 13 playoff games with the Rangers.

He was named to NHL Central Scouting’s Players to Watch List for the upcoming 2026 NHL Entry Draft.

Xu has committed to Harvard University.

Barch is currently playing for the U.S. National Team Development Program as a 16-year-old.

He was selected 22nd overall by Kitchener in 2025.

Barch’s father Krys played for London from 1997 to 2000 and then went on to a 13-year professional career that saw him play for the Dallas Stars, New Jersey Devils and Florida Panthers.

Krys Barch is currently the head coach of the Niagara Ice Dogs in the OHL.

Woolley is in his third season in the Ontario Hockey League and has helped London win two OHL titles and a Memorial Cup.

Story continues below advertisement

Woolley was a sixth-round pick of the Kings in 2024.

O’Reilly has just returned from the world junior hockey championship, where he was named one of Canada’s top three players at the tournament alongside Zayne Parekh and Tig Iginla.

He was named captain of the Knights earlier this year.

London will meet the Brantford Bulldogs on Friday at 7 p.m. at Canada Life Place.