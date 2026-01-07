U.S. says it’s seized two oil tankers linked to Venezuela

Send this page to someone via email

U.S. forces have seized a sanctioned, Russian-flagged oil tanker in the North Atlantic after it slipped out of Venezuela last month.

The vessel was initially pursued by the U.S. Coast Guard in December 2025 after it tried to evade a U.S. blockade around Venezuela. The ship refused boarding by the U.S. Coast Guard when it attempted to seize it.

Story continues below advertisement

The ship is one of several sanctioned oil tankers that were operating close to Venezuela within a “shadow fleet,” and had been under U.S. watch since 2024 for allegedly transporting illicit cargo for a company linked to a Lebanese faction of the militant group Hezbollah.

View image in full screen The M/V Bella 1 was seized by U.S forces on Wednesday in the North Atlantic. U.S. European Command / X

The tanker had recently changed its name from Bella 1 to the Marinera and adopted a Russian flag.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Earlier Wednesday, open-source maritime tracking sites showed its position between Scotland and Iceland, travelling north. A U.S. official also confirmed to The Associated Press that the ship was in the North Atlantic.

U.S. military planes have flown over the vessel, and on Tuesday, a Royal Air Force surveillance plane was shown on flight-tracking sites flying over the same area.

A second “stateless” vessel was seized in international waters early Wednesday, the U.S. Southern Command announced on X.

Story continues below advertisement

“Through Operation Southern Spear, the Department of War is unwavering in its mission to crush illicit activity in the Western Hemisphere. We will defend our Homeland and restore security and strength across the Americas,” the post reads.

Footage of the raid shows a helicopter hovering above the oil tanker.

M/T Sophia was operating in international waters and conducting illicit activities in the Caribbean Sea, according to the U.S. military.

In a pre-dawn action this morning, the Department of War, in coordination with the Department of Homeland Security, apprehended a stateless, sanctioned dark fleet motor tanker without incident. The interdicted vessel, M/T Sophia, was operating in international waters and… pic.twitter.com/JQm9gHprPk — U.S. Southern Command (@Southcom) January 7, 2026

Following the seizures, U.S. Secretary of War Pete Hegseth said the country will continue to enforce a blockade against sanctioned vessels, which he said are “stealing from the Venezuelan people.”

“Only legitimate and lawful energy commerce—as determined by the U.S.—will be permitted,” he continued.

Story continues below advertisement

The United States continues to enforce the blockade against all dark fleet vessels illegally transporting Venezuelan oil to finance illicit activity, stealing from the Venezuelan people. Only legitimate and lawful energy commerce—as determined by the U.S.—will be permitted. — Pete Hegseth (@PeteHegseth) January 7, 2026

The tanker’s seizure comes just days after U.S. military forces conducted a surprise nighttime raid on Venezuela’s capital of Caracas and captured President Nicolás Maduro and his wife.

In the wake of the raid, which, according to NBC News, is being led by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security with the backing of the U.S. armed forces, Trump administration officials have said they intend to continue seizing sanctioned vessels linked to the country.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

— With files from The Associated Press