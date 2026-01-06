Multi-vehicle crash in Laval leaves girl, 6, dead and infant critically injured

Send this page to someone via email

A six-year-old girl has died and her infant sister is fighting for her life following a multi-vehicle crash Monday night in Laval, north of Montreal.

Laval police Lt. Geneviève Major says the six-year-old was pronounced dead today in hospital while her five-month-old sister was in critical condition in hospital.

The crash involving four vehicles sent nine people to hospital, including the young victims’ parents.

The violent collision occurred about 7:30 p.m. on Monday on Route 335, near Dagenais Boulevard, after a northbound vehicle lost control and struck three others in both the north and south lanes.

Major says investigators met with a 40-year-old man involved in the collision and considered an important witness in the case.

He was released under a promise to appear at a later date as the Crown asked for additional information.

Major said the incident remains under investigation and could take months to complete.