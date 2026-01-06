‘It’s two worlds’: Bizarre Surrey shooting incident caught on video

Send this page to someone via email

A bizarre shooting incident took place in Surrey on Friday and it was caught on video.

It happened in the Fraser Heights neighbourhood near 111th Avenue and 160th Street around 12:30 a.m.

Video shows a person shooting a gun while running after a vehicle. A few seconds later, more gunfire erupts as the figure runs back

Resident Chris Moon’s home was hit by a bullet, but he thought the sound was fireworks at first.

“Then, a day later, we noticed that there was a hole in our window and that there was also a hole in the wall,” he said.

“So it actually did go through into our home. So my brother did have a chat with our neighbours. He said that there was a lot of cops in the area after — right after, thankfully. Someone did call it in.”

Moon said he has lived in the area his whole life and has known it to be a safe neighbourhood.

“A bullet was never going through my mind,” he said. “And then we saw a hole in the wall that lined up exactly with the hole in the window. And that’s sort of when we assumed, OK, maybe someone did shoot at our house and it went in, which is sort of a scary feeling.”

Moon said the incident has shaken his sense of safety.

“Usually, when there’s violence in the area, I feel comfortable because I know it’s just gang-related, and usually ordinary people aren’t really targeted, but this one did sort of shake me a little bit because it happened in my home,” he said.

“So it is a little freaky, to be honest.”

Area resident Yong Yang told Global News that at least one suspect went through his yard while running away.

“I couldn’t believe it at first, because the fence is quite high, and why would they jump through this side?” he said.

“And later, then I realized they were shooting at each other, so they’re probably dodging out of the way, and quite a few properties are damaged next door, and the cars on the driveway have bullet holes in them.”

Yang said there was quite a lot of damage in his backyard as well.

“I’m genuinely shocked, because I thought we are a very secluded, peaceful neighbourhood,” he said.

“There’s never, ever that much of violence you can hear about, especially this kind of direct, brazen attack on the street. Especially now, there’s like schools nearby. There’s the elementary school literally 100 meters from here, and the children run here during the day.

“It’s two worlds. Children run in the morning here on this playground, and at night, criminals run this playground.”

Surrey police said the shooting involved two groups of people, but it is unclear how many were in the vehicles and how many were on foot.

They confirmed there was damage to two vehicles and two homes. No one with injuries was located.

About three blocks away, a man police described as “distraught” was found outside a home and police said he was initially detained but has since been released.

“An individual was initially detained,” Staff Sgt. Lindsey Houghton with the Surrey Police Service said.

“The investigation is ongoing. Investigators will hopefully, at some point, be able to gather enough evidence to support a report to Crown counsel.”

Houghton said this shooting is not connected to an extortion case, but could be gang or drug-related.

“People who are out here willing to commit crimes like this, they have zero regard for any of our public safety, and we need to hold them accountable,” he said.