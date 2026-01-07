Menu

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Canada

New canine police recruits ready to paw-trol Fredericton streets

By Anna Mandin Global News
Posted January 7, 2026 1:56 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Fredericton police K-9 graduates get badges'
Fredericton police K-9 graduates get badges
After months of training, two Fredericton police dogs have graduated and are ready to join the force. Anna Mandin reports.
The Fredericton Police Force’s newest recruits — Jago and Mac — are one of a kind in the city.

That’s because they’re Fredericton’s only police dogs, and the first in years as the force restarts its police dog program.

“It would be accurate to state the police dogs represents the pinnacle of loyalty, instinct and position in law enforcement,” Fredericton police Chief Gary Forward said.

The canines are trained to search for narcotics, weapons and people, as well as help catch suspects.

And one dog is also paying tribute to a longtime Fredericton official — K9 Mac was named after former police chief Gordon “Mac” Carlisle.

“To know that this many years after he served, after Chief Carlisle served, that he is still being remembered and acknowledged in this way, I find it’s encouraging and it’s very heartening,” Fredericton Mayor Kate Rogers said.

To see the dogs attend their graduation ceremony, and learn more about how they got there, watch the video above.

 

 

