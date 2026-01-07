New canine police recruits ready to paw-trol Fredericton streets

Send this page to someone via email

The Fredericton Police Force’s newest recruits — Jago and Mac — are one of a kind in the city.

That’s because they’re Fredericton’s only police dogs, and the first in years as the force restarts its police dog program.

“It would be accurate to state the police dogs represents the pinnacle of loyalty, instinct and position in law enforcement,” Fredericton police Chief Gary Forward said.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

The canines are trained to search for narcotics, weapons and people, as well as help catch suspects.

And one dog is also paying tribute to a longtime Fredericton official — K9 Mac was named after former police chief Gordon “Mac” Carlisle.

“To know that this many years after he served, after Chief Carlisle served, that he is still being remembered and acknowledged in this way, I find it’s encouraging and it’s very heartening,” Fredericton Mayor Kate Rogers said.

Story continues below advertisement

To see the dogs attend their graduation ceremony, and learn more about how they got there, watch the video above.