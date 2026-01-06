Quebec City police say apartment fire death was homicide, evidence points to arson

Quebec City police say a 42-year-old man who died in an apartment fire on Saturday is the victim of a homicide.
They say evidence at the scene points to arson.
Police, however, did not give details about the investigation.
The fire broke out Jan. 3 in an apartment building in the city’s St-Sauveur neighbourhood.
Authorities were called to the scene on Saint-Mathias Street late in the afternoon and said the fire had come under control around 7:40 p.m.
A spokesperson for the Quebec City police department says the man was pronounced dead in hospital.
