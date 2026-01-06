Menu

Crime

Quebec City police say apartment fire death was homicide, evidence points to arson

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 6, 2026 3:59 pm
A Service de police de la Ville de Québec (SPVQ) vehicle seen in Quebec City on Friday, Dec. 3, 2021. View image in full screen
A Service de police de la Ville de Québec (SPVQ) vehicle seen in Quebec City on Friday, Dec. 3, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot
Quebec City police say a 42-year-old man who died in an apartment fire on Saturday is the victim of a homicide.

They say evidence at the scene points to arson.

Police, however, did not give details about the investigation.

The fire broke out Jan. 3 in an apartment building in the city’s St-Sauveur neighbourhood.

Authorities were called to the scene on Saint-Mathias Street late in the afternoon and said the fire had come under control around 7:40 p.m.

A spokesperson for the Quebec City police department says the man was pronounced dead in hospital.

© 2026 The Canadian Press

