Quebec City police say apartment fire death was homicide, evidence points to arson

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on X

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Quebec City police say a 42-year-old man who died in an apartment fire on Saturday is the victim of a homicide.

They say evidence at the scene points to arson.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Police, however, did not give details about the investigation.

The fire broke out Jan. 3 in an apartment building in the city’s St-Sauveur neighbourhood.

Authorities were called to the scene on Saint-Mathias Street late in the afternoon and said the fire had come under control around 7:40 p.m.

A spokesperson for the Quebec City police department says the man was pronounced dead in hospital.