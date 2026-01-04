Menu

Crime

Quebec City police probe suspicious apartment fire death

By Sean Previl Global News
Posted January 4, 2026 5:39 pm
1 min read
A Service de police de la Ville de Québec (SPVQ) vehicle seen in Quebec City on Friday, Dec. 3, 2021. View image in full screen
A Service de police de la Ville de Québec (SPVQ) vehicle seen in Quebec City on Friday, Dec. 3, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot
Police in Quebec City say they’re continuing to investigate the suspicious death of a 42-year-old man who was found unconscious during an apartment building fire.

According to police, emergency services were dispatched by 911 at 6:42 p.m. on Saturday after witnesses reported seeing smoke and flames on the second floor of an apartment building on Saint-Mathias Street.

When it arrived on scene, the first unit confirmed the fire and quickly searched for victims and worked to put out the flames.

In their search, an unconscious man was found and evacuated, with CPR performed by firefighters. Paramedics arrived and took over the care of the man and eventually transported him to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The district fire chief declared the fire under control as of 7:40 p.m., with Quebec City police saying the damage was limited to a single apartment.

As a result of the incident, police said a perimeter had been established with investigators and the forensic identification unit on site to determine the circumstances.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.

