Heritage groups, historians push for decision on Halifax Memorial Library site

Historians and heritage organizations are pushing the city to make a decision about the old Halifax Memorial Library site, more than a decade after the building was left vacant.

Construction on the building on Spring Garden Road began in 1949, and it served as a cenotaph to those who served in the two world wars and in Korea. The site sits in an area known as a historic “pauper’s graveyard.”

The library closed in August 2014, with the new one built across the street.

Emma Lang, the executive director of the Nova Scotia Heritage Trust, would like to see the building preserved.

“They have the amazing potential for things that could be done that could serve many needs of the community…. We’re really optimistic that a use can be found for the building to preserve the building and its story,” she said.

“We have a desperate need for art space. We have desperate needs for community space. We have desperate needs for affordable office space for non-profits … even the [new] library is busting at the seams at this point.”

The Friends of the Halifax Memorial Library is hosting an information session on Jan. 12 to inspire community participation on the future of the site.

“As a historian, I feel that that is important to get across to people and also open the floor up for discussion and thoughts and give people that chance to come together,” said William Breckenridge, the group’s chair.

A spokesperson for Halifax Regional Municipality says staff are still reviewing the potential for the site and aims to include public consultation.

Last year’s budget included $100,000 for a consultant to determine how to move forward.

“An update report to Regional Council to further identify the scope of the project and its intended consultation program is being considered and could be submitted within the next few months,” Brynn Budden wrote.

For the Downtown Halifax Business Commission, which is sponsoring the public information session, getting ideas “out in the open” is important.

“Let’s begin the conversation so that when the report does get back to council, councillors actually have a bit more context beyond just here’s the cost of what it would take to keep the building,” said the commission’s CEO, Paul MacKinnon.