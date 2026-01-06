Barnes cracks top 20 in NBA all-star voting

See more sharing options

TORONTO – Toronto Raptors star Scottie Barnes has cracked the top 20 in NBA all-star voting.

Barnes was 14th in the Eastern Conference with 232,072 votes in the second fan returns on Tuesday.

His name was not in the top 20 after the first round of voting data was released a week ago.

Toronto teammate Brandon Ingram was 11th with 281,799 votes.

Raptors head coach Darko Rajakovic and Toronto’s social media team made a direct appeal to Canadian basketball fans to vote for Barnes online.

He’s averaging 19.1 points, 8.6 rebounds and 5.4 assists, playing multiple positions including sometimes starting at centre while Jakob Poeltl recovers from a sore lower back.

Ingram is averaging 22.2 points, 6.1 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game in his first season playing for the Raptors.

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander of Hamilton was fourth in Western Conference voting and Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray of Kitchener, Ont., was 15th.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 6, 2026.