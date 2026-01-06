SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Barnes cracks top 20 in NBA all-star voting

By The Canadian Press The Canadian Press
Posted January 6, 2026 2:50 pm
1 min read
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

TORONTO – Toronto Raptors star Scottie Barnes has cracked the top 20 in NBA all-star voting.

Barnes was 14th in the Eastern Conference with 232,072 votes in the second fan returns on Tuesday.

His name was not in the top 20 after the first round of voting data was released a week ago.

Related Videos
Click to play video: 'Catching up on Canada’s big sports moments'
Catching up on Canada’s big sports moments
Story continues below advertisement

Toronto teammate Brandon Ingram was 11th with 281,799 votes.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Raptors head coach Darko Rajakovic and Toronto’s social media team made a direct appeal to Canadian basketball fans to vote for Barnes online.

He’s averaging 19.1 points, 8.6 rebounds and 5.4 assists, playing multiple positions including sometimes starting at centre while Jakob Poeltl recovers from a sore lower back.

Ingram is averaging 22.2 points, 6.1 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game in his first season playing for the Raptors.

Trending Now

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander of Hamilton was fourth in Western Conference voting and Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray of Kitchener, Ont., was 15th.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 6, 2026.

Advertisement
© 2026 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices