Politics

B.C. to undertake trade mission to India, a ‘key market’ for province, Eby says

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted January 6, 2026 6:09 pm
2 min read
B.C. Premier David Eby waits for a meeting on new funding to support victims of crime in Surrey, B.C., on Nov. 28, 2025. The premier announced on Tuesday that he will take part in an upcoming trade mission to India. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ethan Cairns. View image in full screen
B.C. Premier David Eby waits for a meeting on new funding to support victims of crime in Surrey, B.C., on Nov. 28, 2025. The premier announced on Tuesday that he will take part in an upcoming trade mission to India. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ethan Cairns. EC
B.C.’s premier will lead a trade mission to India to promote trade and products as U.S. President Donald Trump’s tariffs remain in place.

Premier David Eby announced on Tuesday that the trade mission will promote B.C.’s businesses, critical minerals and sustainable wood products and will build on the previously announced Look West plan.

“With unjustified tariffs from the U.S. impacting B.C. workers and businesses, it’s more important than ever to deepen strategic relationships with international partners to attract new investment and support good-paying jobs in British Columbia,” Eby said.

“India is a key market for B.C. with enormous opportunities for trade. This trade mission is about deepening our relationships, supporting good jobs in B.C. and strengthening our position as the economic engine of the new Canadian economy.”

Eby, along with Jobs and Economic Growth Minister Ravi Kahlon, will meet with government and business leaders in New Delhi, Mumbai, Chandigarh and Bengaluru (Bangalore).

According to the International Monetary Fund, India’s growth projections were seven per cent in 2025 and are 6.1 per cent in 2026.

“British Columbia has the highest share of exports to India of any province,” Kahlon said in a statement. “Building on our Look West plan, the trade mission to India will showcase B.C.’s strengths in clean energy, sustainable forestry, responsible mining and clean technology. By attracting investment and reducing our reliance on U.S. markets through diversified trade partnerships, we will create good jobs and prosperity for all British Columbians.”

B.C. announces ‘Look West’ plan

Eby said he is looking forward to the upcoming trade mission, building on recent trade missions to Asia and Europe.

“This is also a time of remarkable opportunity,” he said.

“India itself has been the target of significant tariffs by the Trump administration. They’re looking to quickly deepen relationships with countries other than the United States.”

