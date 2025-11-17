‘Look West’: B.C. government launches plan to challenge effect of U.S. tariffs

Send this page to someone via email

The B.C. government announced its 10-year plan to grow the province’s economy and investments.

The plan, called ‘Look West‘, aims to face the challenges brought on by the U.S. tariffs, according to the government, and strengthen the economy while speeding up and diversifying key sectors.

“British Columbia can get big things done, which is why our province is vastly overrepresented in the list of major projects Ottawa is fast-tracking,” Premier David Eby said in a statement on Monday.

“This plan sets big goals as we make B.C. the economic powerhouse of Canada to create great jobs and drive prosperity in every corner of the province.”

The plan also aims to secure $200 billion in private sector investments and major projects and double skilled trades training funding by 2029.

The Look West plan will ensure people and businesses in B.C. will be first in line to seize job and economic opportunities when it comes to nation building projects, the government said.

Prime Minister Mark Carney was in Terrace, B.C., on Thursday and announced that two major projects in the province are being forwarded to the Major Projects Office for consideration.

The first, the Ksi Lisims LNG project, is a proposed 12-million-tonne-per-year liquefied natural gas (LNG) initiative on Pearse Island, close to the Alaska border.

The second project is the multi-billion-dollar North Coast Transmission Line.

“In B.C., we know what it takes to succeed. We’ve outperformed economically time and time again,” said Ravi Kahlon, Minister of Jobs and Economic Growth. “This strategy leverages B.C.’s strengths and ongoing work to be the economic engine of Canada, lead on nation-building major projects, create good jobs and skills-training opportunities for people, and grow key sectors that are driving economic growth into the future.”

Look West will focus on various target sectors, including marine, aerospace, construction, innovation, life sciences, AI and quantum computing, agriculture and food processing, trade and logistics infrastructure, as well as critical minerals and energy.

It will also invest in skills training to ensure the province’s workforce has the skills needed to work on those major projects with a target of securing $200 billion in private-sector investment over the next decade.

“Look West provides a clearer direction for how British Columbia plans to advance major projects,” Mark Podlasly, CEO of the First Nations Major Projects Coalition, said in a statement.

“Improvements to permitting, workforce capacity and sector planning will help create the predictability these developments rely on. That stability matters for the growing number of major projects that include First Nations ownership or financial participation because it strengthens long-term planning and investment decisions.”

As part of the plan, the initial actions include investing more than $10 million through the B.C. Manufacturing Jobs Fund to increase production and offer new product lines at Mangrove Lithium, COTA Aviation, Galcon Precast, Grosso Precast and CCI Circuits; contributing $33 million to Canada’s Immuno-Engineering and Biomanufacturing Hub at the University of British Columbia to help innovative businesses develop vaccines and improve readiness for future pandemics; establishing a K-12 advisory committee to explore the integration of AI platforms and skills acquisitions into the school systems; and enhance the collaboration between the Quantum Algorithms Institute and British Columbia Investment Management Corporation to advance post-quantum readiness and further support quantum preparedness throughout B.C. and Canada’s business ecosystems.