Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

2 B.C. major projects on Mark Carney’s list for possible fast-track approval

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted November 13, 2025 3:57 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: '2 B.C. projects identified for possible fast-tracking'
2 B.C. projects identified for possible fast-tracking
Two projects in B.C. were on Prime Minister Mark Carney's list of major projects that could possibly be fast-tracked for approval. Global BC Legislative Bureau Chief Keith Baldrey breaks it down.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Prime Minister Mark Carney was in Terrace, B.C., on Thursday and announced that two major projects in the province are being forwarded to the Major Projects Office for consideration.

The first, the Ksi Lisims LNG project, is a proposed 12-million-tonne-per-year liquefied natural gas (LNG) initiative on Pearse Island, close to the Alaska border.

It is located on treaty land owned in fee simple by the Nisga’a Nation. The Nisga’a Nation backs the project but it is opposed by other First Nations in the region.

It is a partnership between the Nisga’a First Nation, Texas-based Western LNG and Rockies LNG Limited.

Both the provincial and federal governments have signed off on the facility.

“The Nisga’a people are a remarkable and dramatic example of strength and resilience and fortitude and their work in government and in economic development is a testament to that,” B.C. Premier David Eby said at a press conference on Tuesday.

Story continues below advertisement

“This project will create 800 jobs during construction, more than 200 jobs ongoing at the site, $17 billion in contribution to the Canadian economy over the lifetime of the project.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Four of six other First Nations asked to provide consent did not grant it, and numerous environmental groups are also opposed.

In a statement on its website, Ecojustice, on behalf of the Northwest Institute for Bioregional Research, the Skeena Watershed Conservation Coalition and the Wilderness Committee, said it participated in several public comment periods ahead of the decision, “pointing out serious flaws with the assessment of the Ksi Lisims LNG project, including a failure to adequately assess its climate impacts and the effects of powering the project with electricity.”

Click to play video: 'B.C. government green lights LNG project on North Coast'
B.C. government green lights LNG project on North Coast
Trending Now

The second project is the multi-billion-dollar North Coast Transmission Line.

Story continues below advertisement

The line would double the amount of electricity flowing from Prince George to Terrace, allowing for the expansion of LNG and other resource projects on the North Coast and at Prince Rupert’s port.

Construction could get underway as early as next summer, with the line set to be fully operational by 2034.

The NCTL is one of 18 priority projects identified by the provincial government as “essential” to expanding B.C.’s electricity grid and supports the development of new mines, LNG facilities and port expansions.

Carney announced the first five projects the government was submitting for fast-track consideration two months ago. Conservatives called the projects on the first list “low-hanging fruit” because their development was already well underway.

That list included a Montreal port expansion, a small modular nuclear plant in Ontario, a liquefied natural gas facility expansion in British Columbia and two mining projects in Saskatchewan and B.C.

The new list of projects includes the Crawford Nickel Project in Ontario and the Iqaluit Nukkiksautiit Hydro Project.

Carney said that just because projects are forwarded to the Major Projects Office, it does not mean they will be approved.

-with files from Uday Rana

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices