Crime

Man to appear in court in connection with shootout involving police in Nunavik

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 6, 2026 7:09 am
1 min read
A Bureau des enquêtes indépendantes (BEI) truck is parked in a neighbourhood during an investigation of a police shooting in Longueuil, Que., on Monday, Sept. 22, 2025. View image in full screen
A Bureau des enquêtes indépendantes (BEI) truck is parked in a neighbourhood during an investigation of a police shooting in Longueuil, Que., on Monday, Sept. 22, 2025. CMU
A 36-year-old northern Quebec man is scheduled to appear in court today in connection with a Dec. 20 exchange of gunfire with Nunavik Police Service officers that turned tragic.

A person, who local authorities have identified as a six-year-old girl, died 10 days after being found injured inside a home in Inukjuak, Que., following the shooting.

Andrew Naluktuk is facing several charges, including discharging a firearm at two peace officers and assaulting the same officers with a weapon.

He is also facing a charge of assault against another person and unlawfully causing bodily harm to a child.

Quebec’s police watchdog has said Nunavik officers exchanged gunshots with an individual outside a home in the community just after 3:30 a.m., after they were called about a person who had allegedly posed a danger to other occupants.

The Bureau des enquêtes indépendantes has said the individual was injured during the police intervention and was arrested, while a second person who was seriously hurt inside the residence later died. Officials have not provided a cause of death.

© 2026 The Canadian Press

