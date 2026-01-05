Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Suspect in fast-food robbery arrested eating burgers, fries on Winnipeg bus: police

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 5, 2026 7:37 pm
1 min read
Suspect in fast-food robbery arrested eating burgers, fries on Winnipeg bus: police - image View image in full screen
SDV
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

A New Year’s Day fast-food restaurant heist in Winnipeg ended with a suspect being arrested on a city bus eating burgers and fries.

Winnipeg police say a man went to a fast-food restaurant Thursday afternoon in the 1500 block of Portage Avenue, where he demanded money from the front till and threatened to shoot the employees.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Police say three employees ran to safety and the man circled around the counter where he tried, unsuccessfully, to open the cash register.

They say he then went into the kitchen of the unnamed restaurant, stealing hamburgers and fries.

Police say the man then boarded a bus with the food and tried to fight other passengers.

Trending Now

No injuries were reported.

They say the bus had not travelled far when it stopped, and a suspect was taken into police custody.

Story continues below advertisement

A 29-year-old Winnipeg man has been charged with robbery and possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000.

© 2026 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices