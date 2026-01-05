Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Man convicted in 2017 contract killing wants B.C. Supreme Court to toss case

By Brenna Owen The Canadian Press
Posted January 5, 2026 6:03 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Brandon Teixeira convicted in 2017 contract killing'
Brandon Teixeira convicted in 2017 contract killing
RELATED: Brandon Teixeira convicted in 2017 contract killing – Aug 28, 2025
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

A man convicted of first-degree murder in a killing police say was linked to organized crime is seeking to have the case thrown out, arguing that delays in the process violated his Charter rights.

A jury convicted Brandon Teixeira of murder, attempted murder and discharging a firearm with intent last August, nearly eight years after the October 2017 shooting death of 28-year-old Nicholas Khabra in Surrey, B.C.

The charges and trial followed a probe by the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team and Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit of B.C.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Police issued a statement at the time of Teixeira’s conviction saying an attempt had been made to arrest him after the charges were laid in 2018, but he fled to the United States, where he was arrested in Oroville, Calif., on Dec. 1, 2019 and extradited back to Canada in April 2020 to face trial.

Story continues below advertisement

Teixeira’s lawyer, Vicki Williams, says in a B.C. Supreme Court hearing over the so-called Jordan application that apart from two periods of time, including her client’s flight to the United States, no delays were attributable solely to the defence.

Trending Now

Crown lawyer Dianne Wiedemann says defence conduct constituting delay was “broad in scope,” and the case was complex enough to merit exception under the Supreme Court of Canada’s Jordan ruling, which sets time limits to ensure trials are not unreasonably delayed.

Teixiera appeared at Monday’s hearing before Justice Jennifer Duncan via videoconference wearing orange prison garb with dark facial hair and a sleeve of tattoos visible on one of his arms.

He paced the room at the correctional facility before sitting down when the hearing began to follow along with documents laid out on the table in front of him.

© 2026 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices