B.C. South Coast braces for ‘significant’ rain with snow at higher elevations

B.C.’s South Coast is bracing for another rain storm with up to 60 millimetres expected to fall in some areas along the mountains, with 30 to 50 millimetres across the Lower Mainland.

Environment Canada has issued a yellow rainfall warning for Metro Vancouver and the North Coast inland, including Kitimat.

The organization said that “significant” rainfall amounts are expected with heavy snowfall accumulations over higher terrain.

The storm is set to begin on Monday night and continue through Tuesday for the City of Vancouver, Burnaby, New Westminster, the North Shore and east toward Coquitlam and Maple Ridge.

Communities at higher elevations could see some wet snow, but Environment Canada said the amount is uncertain at this time. However, snowfall over the North Shore mountains is expected to be “significant.”

Meteorologist Kristi Gordon explains, “Freezing levels are lower today (-2 C on Grouse right now) and tonight’s system (an Alaskan Low) is moving in from the north west, which means freezing levels will stay low when the moisture moves in. The big question is … how low?”

Overnight lows are expected to be 3 C in Metro Vancouver, which means most of the region will receive rain. A yellow warning for rain is in effect with up to 60 mm expected Monday and through until Tuesday.

With a low of 3 C near sea level, this means snow levels could be down 300-500 m for a period of time overnight and into early morning.

During this time, areas near 300 m could receive just wet snow and no accumulations. Meanwhile, areas near 500 m could receive heavy snow, high accumulations and high impact.

The problem is, we have low confidence in the snow level forecast, Gordon said. “There is a chance the snow level stays just slightly above 500 m, and no one sees any snow. And, there is a chance the snow levels drop to 300 metres and we have a high impact.”

Environment Canada has also issued a yellow snowfall warning for the Sea to Sky and Whistler, and the inland areas of the North Coast, including Stewart and Kitimat.

Between 15 and 20 centimetres is expected to fall, with some areas getting up to 25 centimetres.

A yellow level warning for snowfall has been issued for the Coquihalla Highway, from Hope to Merritt, Highway 3 from Paulson Summit to Kootenay Pass, Elk Valley, West Columbia and Highway 1 at Rogers Pass.

Twenty-five to 30 centimetres of snow is possible between Monday evening and early on Wednesday morning.

Environment Canada says snow will begin around midnight and by Tuesday morning, it will have intensified and will continue, at times heavy, until late on Tuesday afternoon.

Drivers are urged to take caution when travelling and leave extra time to get to their destinations.