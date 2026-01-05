Saskatchewan NDP pushes for emergency session over proposed rate hikes

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatchewan’s Opposition is calling for emergency action on rising prices, but Premier Scott Moe’s government says the work is being done and NDP Leader Carla Beck needs to start showing up to debate.

Beck called Monday for an emergency legislative session on affordability issues, including proposed rate hikes to power and auto insurance.

“Let’s get back to work,” Beck said at a news conference.

“We could pass that rent control bill, we could remove those taxes from groceries, from kid’s clothing.”

Her comments come as SaskPower, the province’s electricity provider, is proposing to increase rates 3.9 per cent this year and the same amount next year.

And Saskatchewan Government Insurance, or SGI, which oversees vehicle insurance, is requesting to hike rates 3.75 per cent this year and next year.

Beck said the proposed increases would make life more expensive, arguing the minister responsible for SaskPower had ducked questions in committee over whether budgetary issues would result in rate hikes.

“Let’s provide the people of this province some affordability relief and let’s see the Saskatchewan Party show some accountability for their latest hike,” she said.

She cited a report from Dalhousie University showing food prices in the province are projected to rise by at least four per cent this year.

The province also collects provincial sales tax from children’s clothing and some grocery items, such as snack foods and prepared meals, she noted.

Beck’s NDP has introduced a private member’s bill to limit the amount landlords can increase rent, as rental prices have grown significantly in the province.

Moe’s office, in a statement, said the Saskatchewan Party government has passed legislation to reduce taxes for students, seniors, families and homeowners.

“As a result, a family of four in Saskatchewan now pays no provincial income tax on their first $65,000 of income — the highest tax-free threshold in Canada,” said the statement.

It noted ratepayers also no longer pay carbon levies on their electricity bills, which the premier’s office says saves residents 10 per cent every month.

Moe has rejected rent control, arguing it would hinder housing investment.

Moe’s office also said the NDP had ample time to debate the matter if Beck, had showed up more often during house debate.

“(She) is now calling for a do-over by asking for an emergency sitting, showing once again how lost and unserious her party is,” it said.

Beck has said she sat in the legislature for about 12 of 25 days last fall, so she could meet with people in various communities.

She told reporters she’s serious about fighting for Saskatchewan people.